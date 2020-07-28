Assessing inequities in COVID-19 deaths by race/ethnicity reported by CDC

What The Study Did: Weighted and unweighted population data are compared to assess inequities in COVID-19 deaths by race/ethnicity as reported by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in this observational study.
Authors: Tori L. Cowger, M.PH., of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston, is the corresponding author.
(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2020.16933)
