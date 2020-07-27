Association of cardiac infection with SARS-CoV-2 in confirmed COVID-19 autopsy cases

What The Study Did: The presence of SARS-CoV-2 in myocardial tissue from autopsy cases is evaluated in this observational study.

Authors: Dirk Westermann, M.D., of the University Heart and Vascular Centre Hamburg in Germany, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamacardio.2020.3551)

The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures.

