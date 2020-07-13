News Release 

Association of state-level opioid-reduction policies with opioid poisonings in kids

JAMA Pediatrics

What The Study Did: Researchers compared the rate of opioid poisonings in children and teens before and after implementation of state-level policies intended to decrease the amount of opioid medications prescribed and distributed.

Authors: Michael S. Toce, M.D., M.S., of Boston Children's Hospital, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2020.1980)

The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures.

