Caring for older adults with diabetes during COVID-19 pandemic

What The Viewpoint Says: The challenges faced by older adults with diabetes and ways to care for them during the COVID-19 pandemic are discussed in this Viewpoint.

Authors: Medha N. Munshi, M.D., of the Joslin Diabetes Center in Boston, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.2492)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

# # #

The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https:/ / jamanetwork. com/ journals/ jamainternalmedicine/ fullarticle/ 10. 1001/ jamainternmed. 2020. 2492?guestAccessKey= 6e1fe538-956e-4585-ae32-7e58b2c9cfd0&utm_source= For_The_Media&utm_medium= referral&utm_campaign= ftm_links&utm_content= tfl&utm_term= 071320

###