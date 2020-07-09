News Release 

COVID-19: Impetus for resident education reform?

JAMA Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery

What The Viewpoint Says: How COVID-19 surgical precautions taken in medical centers might be reflected in resident education are detailed in this Viewpoint.

Authors: Hillary A. Newsome, M.D., of the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaoto.2020.1587)

