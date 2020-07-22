News Release 

Changes in US heart transplant waitlist activity, volume during COVID-19 pandemic

JAMA Cardiology

What The Study Did: National and regional changes in waitlist inactivations and additions, donor recovery and heart transplant volume during the COVID-19 pandemic are described in this observational study.

Authors: Ersilia M. DeFilippis, M.D., of the New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(doi:10.1001/jamacardio.2020.2696)

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

#  #  #

Media advisory: The full article is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamacardiology/fullarticle/10.1001/jamacardio.2020.2696?guestAccessKey=d6117e0d-1d41-4b33-b1b7-4ef4310674c7&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=072220

###

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.