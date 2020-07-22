Changes in US heart transplant waitlist activity, volume during COVID-19 pandemic

What The Study Did: National and regional changes in waitlist inactivations and additions, donor recovery and heart transplant volume during the COVID-19 pandemic are described in this observational study.

Authors: Ersilia M. DeFilippis, M.D., of the New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamacardio.2020.2696)

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

# # #

The full article is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https:/ / jamanetwork. com/ journals/ jamacardiology/ fullarticle/ 10. 1001/ jamacardio. 2020. 2696?guestAccessKey= d6117e0d-1d41-4b33-b1b7-4ef4310674c7&utm_source= For_The_Media&utm_medium= referral&utm_campaign= ftm_links&utm_content= tfl&utm_term= 072220

###