Characteristics of RCTs for COVID-19 launched during pandemic

What The Study Did: Current randomized clinical trials of therapeutic agents to treat COVID-19 are examined in this review.

Authors: Ethan B. Ludmir, M.D., and Cullen M. Taniguchi, M.D., Ph.D., of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, are the corresponding authors.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2020.15100)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflicts of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

# # #

The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time http://jamanetwork. com/ journals/ jamanetworkopen/ fullarticle/ 10. 1001/ jamanetworkopen. 2020. 15100?utm_source= For_The_Media&utm_medium= referral&utm_campaign= ftm_links&utm_term= 071320

About JAMA Network Open: JAMA Network Open is the new online-only open access general medical journal from the JAMA Network. On weekdays, the journal publishes peer-reviewed clinical research and commentary in more than 40 medical and health subject areas. Every article is free online from the day of publication.

###