Distancing without isolating: Connection in COVID-19 era

What The Viewpoint Says: The problem of social isolation and distress experienced by patients with cancer during the era of COVID-19 is discussed in this Viewpoint, as well as strategies for clinicians to support patients through the pandemic.
Authors: Kiri A. Cook, M.D., of Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, is the corresponding author.
To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/
(doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2020.2725)
Editor's Note: Please see the articles for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.
# # #Media advisory: The full article is linked to this news release.
Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https:/
###