Distancing without isolating: Connection in COVID-19 era

JAMA Oncology

What The Viewpoint Says: The problem of social isolation and distress experienced by patients with cancer during the era of COVID-19 is discussed in this Viewpoint, as well as strategies for clinicians to support patients through the pandemic.

Authors: Kiri A. Cook, M.D., of Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2020.2725)

Editor's Note: Please see the articles for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

