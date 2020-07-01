Estimation of excess deaths from COVID-19 in the US

What The Study Did: Weekly changes in U.S. deaths from March 1 through May 30, 2020, due to any cause and deaths due to pneumonia, influenza or COVID-19 are investigated in this observational study.

Authors: Daniel M. Weinberger, Ph.D., of the Yale School of Public Health in New Haven, Connecticut, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.3391)

