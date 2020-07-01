News Release 

Estimation of excess deaths from COVID-19 in the US

JAMA Internal Medicine

What The Study Did: Weekly changes in U.S. deaths from March 1 through May 30, 2020, due to any cause and deaths due to pneumonia, influenza or COVID-19 are investigated in this observational study.

Authors: Daniel M. Weinberger, Ph.D., of the Yale School of Public Health in New Haven, Connecticut, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.3391)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.3391?guestAccessKey=430b6dad-a4ab-42a5-bb2b-9f94c81b10d1&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=070120

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.