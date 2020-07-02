Evolution of loss of smell or taste in COVID-19

What The Study Did: This survey-based study examines the clinical course of the loss of sense of smell and taste in a case series of mildly symptomatic patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Authors: Daniele Borsetto, M.D., of Guy's and St Thomas' Hospitals in London, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamaoto.2020.1379)

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

# # #

The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https:/ / jamanetwork. com/ journals/ jamaotolaryngology/ fullarticle/ 10. 1001/ jamaoto. 2020. 1379?guestAccessKey= 2e0cf7c3-ca46-47d9-902b-1f97e228e6be&utm_source= For_The_Media&utm_medium= referral&utm_campaign= ftm_links&utm_content= tfl&utm_term= 070220

###