Evolution of loss of smell or taste in COVID-19

What The Study Did: This survey-based study examines the clinical course of the loss of sense of smell and taste in a case series of mildly symptomatic patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection.
Authors: Daniele Borsetto, M.D., of Guy's and St Thomas' Hospitals in London, is the corresponding author.
doi:10.1001/jamaoto.2020.1379
