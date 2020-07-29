News Release 

Face-touching behaviors before, during COVID-19 pandemic

What The Study Did: Videos recorded in public transportation stations, streets and parks among the general population in China, Japan, South Korea, Western Europe and in the United States were used to analyze mask-wearing and face-touching behavior in public areas before and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Authors: Xing Li, M.D., of the Third Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou, China, is the corresponding author.

