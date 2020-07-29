Gender gap in surgical residencies

What The Study Did: Researchers identified surgical specialties with the lowest percentage of female resident physicians and looked at the changes over a decade in the percentage of women in different specialties.
Authors: Christopher L. Bennett, M.D., M.A., of Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School in Boston, is the corresponding author.
