How a pandemic could advance science of early adversity

What The Viewpoint Says: Recent advancements across disciplines relevant to early child development can be used to understand the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and to develop and scale empirically supported interventions for adversity-exposed children and families.

Authors: Danielle Roubinov, Ph.D., of the University of California, San Francisco, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2020.2354)

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

# # #

The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https:/ / jamanetwork. com/ journals/ jamapediatrics/ fullarticle/ 10. 1001/ jamapediatrics. 2020. 2354?guestAccessKey= 58766a55-377b-4e6c-bf60-77ab7d713975&utm_source= For_The_Media&utm_medium= referral&utm_campaign= ftm_links&utm_content= tfl&utm_term= 072720

###