How a pandemic could advance science of early adversity

What The Viewpoint Says: Recent advancements across disciplines relevant to early child development can be used to understand the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and to develop and scale empirically supported interventions for adversity-exposed children and families.
Authors: Danielle Roubinov, Ph.D., of the University of California, San Francisco, is the corresponding author.
To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/
(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2020.2354)
Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.
# # #Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.
Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https:/
###