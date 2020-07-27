News Release 

How a pandemic could advance science of early adversity

JAMA Pediatrics

What The Viewpoint Says: Recent advancements across disciplines relevant to early child development can be used to understand the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and to develop and scale empirically supported interventions for adversity-exposed children and families.

Authors: Danielle Roubinov, Ph.D., of the University of California, San Francisco, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2020.2354)

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

