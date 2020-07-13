Is delirium associated with long-term cognitive decline?

What The Study Did: The results of 23 studies were combined to examine whether an episode of delirium is a risk factor for long-term cognitive decline.
Authors: Terry E. Goldberg, Ph.D., of the Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York, is the corresponding author.
To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/
(doi:10.1001/jamaneurol.2020.2273)
Editor's Note: The article includes conflicts of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.
# # #Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.
Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https:/
###