Investigating diagnostic accuracy of blood-based biomarker for Alzheimer disease

What The Study Did: Researchers compared the accuracy of the blood biomarker tau phosphorylated at threonine 217 (P-tau217) with other biomarkers for distinguishing Alzheimer from other neurodegenerative diseases in individuals with or at risk for dementia.

Authors: Oskar Hansson, M.D., Ph.D., of Lund University in Lund, Sweden, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jama.2020.12134)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

The full study is linked to this news release. The study is being released to coincide with its presentation at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference.

