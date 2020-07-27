News Release 

Is spanking of children by parents less common?

JAMA Pediatrics

What The Study Did: Changes over 25 years in how common spanking of children was by parents in the United States are examined in this study.

Authors: Christopher J. Mehus, Ph.D., L.M.F.T., of the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2020.2197)

Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

#  #  #

Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapediatrics/fullarticle/10.1001/jamapediatrics.2020.2197?guestAccessKey=0094a62d-08a8-49c1-ad48-75e502b62a95&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=072720

###

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.