Late coronary stent thrombosis in patient with COVID-19

What The Article Says: This case report describes a patient with COVID-19 who developed late drug-eluting stent thrombosis.

Authors: Fernando Alfonso, M.D., Ph.D., of the Hospital Universitario de La Princesa in Madrid, Spain, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamacardio.2020.2459)

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

# # #

The full article is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https:/ / jamanetwork. com/ journals/ jamacardiology/ fullarticle/ 10. 1001/ jamacardio. 2020. 2459?guestAccessKey= 3bb05d5e-d5b6-46f1-8c86-809e9fba6d68&utm_source= For_The_Media&utm_medium= referral&utm_campaign= ftm_links&utm_content= tfl&utm_term= 070820

###