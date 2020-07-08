News Release 

Late coronary stent thrombosis in patient with COVID-19

JAMA Cardiology

What The Article Says: This case report describes a patient with COVID-19 who developed late drug-eluting stent thrombosis.

Authors: Fernando Alfonso, M.D., Ph.D., of the Hospital Universitario de La Princesa in Madrid, Spain, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamacardio.2020.2459)

