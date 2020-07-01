News Release 

Medicaid expansion, association with breast cancer stage at diagnosis

JAMA Surgery

What The Study Did: Researchers investigated the association between the stage of breast cancer at diagnosis and the insurance status, age and race/ethnicity of patients before and after the expansion of Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.

Authors: Tristen S. Park, M.D., of the Yale University School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamasurg.2020.1495)

