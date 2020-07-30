Outcomes in radiotherapy-treated patients with cancer during COVID-19

What The Study Did: The delivery of radiotherapy in 209 patients with cancer during the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, China, is evaluated in this case series.

Authors: Conghua Xie, M.D., Ph.D., of Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University in Wuhan, China, and Melvin L. K. Chua, M.B.B.S., Ph.D., of the National Cancer Centre Singapore in Singapore, are the corresponding authors.

(doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2020.2783)

