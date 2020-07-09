Psychological, ocular surface state of ophthalmologists, ophthalmic nurses working with patients with COVID-19

What The Study Says: The mental state and ocular surface state of ophthalmologists and ophthalmic nurses during the COVID-19 outbreak in China in Wuhan and Jiangxi are analyzed in this survey study.
Authors: Wei Zhang, M.D., of the First Affiliated Hospital of Nanchang University, Jiangxi Province Clinical Ophthalmology Institute in Jiangxi, China, is the corresponding author.
To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/
(doi:10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2020.2289)
Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the articles for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.
# # #Media advisory: The full report is linked to this news release.
Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https:/
###