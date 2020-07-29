Reopening K-12 schools during COVID-19 pandemic

What The Viewpoint Says: This article summarizes recommendations made in a National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine report about how to safely reopen and operate elementary and secondary schools for the 2020-2021 school year, which emphasizes the need for partnerships with public health officials and community leaders, and for transparent communication of risks and rewards that will result from every policy decision.

Authors: Kenne A. Dibner, Ph.D., of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine in Washington, is the corresponding author.

doi:10.1001/jama.2020.14745

Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures.

