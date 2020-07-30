News Release 

Risk of SARS-CoV-2 transmission during flexible laryngoscopy

JAMA Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery

What The Article Says: Researchers review evidence on the risks of aerosolization and transmission of SARS-CoV-2 from patients to health care workers during endoscopy of the upper aerodigestive tract.

Authors: Josh K. Kay, M.D., of Tulane University in New Orleans, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaoto.2020.1973)

