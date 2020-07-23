SARS-CoV-2 virus isolated from mastoid, middle ear

What The Study Did: How common SARS-CoV-2 colonization was in the middle ear and mastoid in a sample of three patients was examined in this cadaver study.

Authors: C. Matthew Stewart, M.D., Ph.D., of the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in Baltimore, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaoto.2020.1922)

The article includes conflict of interest disclosures.

