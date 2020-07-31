News Release 

Targetable biological mechanisms implicated in emergent psychiatric conditions associated with SARS-CoV-2

JAMA Psychiatry

What The Viewpoint Says: Targetable biological mechanisms implicated in emergent psychiatric conditions associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection are discussed in this Viewpoint.

Authors: Teodor T. Postolache, M.D., of the University of Maryland in Baltimore, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(doi:10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2020.2795)

Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

Media advisory: The full article is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapsychiatry/fullarticle/10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2020.2795?guestAccessKey=2fdb3137-151f-4416-b644-ccfc9ee4ac92&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=073120

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.