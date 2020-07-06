US hydroxychloroquine, chloroquine, azithromycin outpatient prescriptions October 2019-March 2020

What The Study Did: How the prescription of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine to outpatients has changed in the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic is examined in this study.

Authors: Daniel S. Budnitz, M.D., M.P.H., of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 Response Team in Atlanta, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.2594)

Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

# # #

The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https:/ / jamanetwork. com/ journals/ jamainternalmedicine/ fullarticle/ 10. 1001/ jamainternmed. 2020. 2594?guestAccessKey= eeed444b-975c-4a8c-ab36-b7ada61bc7541&utm_source= For_The_Media&utm_medium= referral&utm_campaign= ftm_links&utm_content= tfl&utm_term= 070620

###