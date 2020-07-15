Smartphone accelerometers could help in resistance workouts and rehabilitation protocols

Smartphone accelerometers are effective tools to measure key time-under-tension indicators of muscle training - and could help in resistance-based workouts and rehabilitation protocols.

Article Title: "Using smartphone accelerometer data to obtain scientific mechanical-biological descriptors of resistance exercise training"

Funding: ETH Zurich supplied funding for the hardware used in the current study. The funders had no role in study design, data collection and analysis, decision to publish, or preparation of the manuscript. Kieser Training AG provided support in the form of salaries for author DA, but did not have any additional role in the study design, data collection and analysis, decision to publish, or preparation of the manuscript. The specific roles of this author is articulated in the 'author contributions' section.

Competing interests: Kieser Training AG provided support in the form of salaries for author DA. This does not alter our adherence to PLOS ONE policies on sharing data and materials.

Citation: Viecelli C, Graf D, Aguayo D, Hafen E, Füchslin RM (2020) Using smartphone accelerometer data to obtain scientific mechanical-biological descriptors of resistance exercise training. PLoS ONE 15(7): e0235156. https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1371/ journal. pone. 0235156

Article URL: https:/ / journals. plos. org/ plosone/ article?id= 10. 1371/ journal. pone. 0235156

###