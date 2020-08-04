Uncovering drivers of pre-existing immunity to SARS-CoV-2 in people unexposed to the virus

Article #22: "Selective and cross-reactive SARS-CoV-2 T cell epitopes in unexposed humans," by Jose Mateus et al. Please see paper PDF for full author and institution list.
Contact: Alessandro Sette at alex@lji.org (email). Daniela Weiskopf at daniela@lji.org (email).
DOI Information: Reporters wishing to link to this paper's abstract on sciencemag.org can use the following URL: https:/
Note: This paper will be available for free when the embargo lifts at https:/
News Release: A related news release is available from La Jolla Institute for Immunology in La Jolla, CA.
For Immediate Release: The paper, "Selective and cross-reactive SARS-CoV-2 T cell epitopes in unexposed humans," by Jose Mateus and colleagues, has been added to the current Science Press Package, for immediate release (with no embargo).