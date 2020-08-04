Uncovering drivers of pre-existing immunity to SARS-CoV-2 in people unexposed to the virus

American Association for the Advancement of Science

Article #22: "Selective and cross-reactive SARS-CoV-2 T cell epitopes in unexposed humans," by Jose Mateus et al. Please see paper PDF for full author and institution list.

Contact: Alessandro Sette at alex@lji.org (email). Daniela Weiskopf at daniela@lji.org (email).

DOI Information: Reporters wishing to link to this paper's abstract on sciencemag.org can use the following URL: https:/ / science. sciencemag. org/ lookup/ doi/ 10. 1126/ science. abd3871

Note: This paper will be available for free when the embargo lifts at https:/ / www. sciencemag. org .

News Release: A related news release is available from La Jolla Institute for Immunology in La Jolla, CA.

For Immediate Release: The paper, "Selective and cross-reactive SARS-CoV-2 T cell epitopes in unexposed humans," by Jose Mateus and colleagues, has been added to the current Science Press Package, for immediate release (with no embargo).