COVID-19 news from Annals of Internal Medicine

It has been theorized that population-wide traumatic experiences can result in emotional and behavioral changes through a mechanism known as "passive adaptation to danger," in which near misses result in more cautious behavior. However, in the case of COVID-19, many in the public may have more remote misses, causing them to develop a false sense of security. Dr. Ahmad Mourad from Duke University School of Medicine explores this phenomenon and provides historical examples of population-wide responses to other large-scale, traumatic events. Read the full text: https:/ / www. acpjournals. org/ doi/ 10. 7326/ M20-4984 .

The lead author, Ahmad Mourad, MD, can be reached directly at ahmad.mourad@duke.edu.

