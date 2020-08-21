COVID-19 news from Annals of Internal Medicine

Below please find a summary and link(s) of new coronavirus-related content published today in Annals of Internal Medicine. The summary below is not intended to substitute for the full article as a source of information. A collection of coronavirus-related content is free to the public at http://go. annals. org/ coronavirus . 1. 37.7 Million Adults Living With School-Age Children and 2.9 Million K-12 Teachers Have Medical Conditions That Raise Their Risk of Severe COVID-19

As debate continues over the re-opening of schools this fall, a new analysis from researchers at Harvard Medical School and the City University of New York's Hunter College sheds light on the risks for adults who work or live in close contact with schoolchildren. The researchers studied nationally representative data from the 2018 National Health Interview Survey to determine risk factors for severe COVID-19 illness among teachers and adults living with school-aged children. They found that 2.3 million school-teachers and 28.6 million of those adults are either over 64 years in age or have chronic diseases that put them at high risk of severe COVID-19. An additional 630,000 teachers and 9.05 million people living with children have conditions that may increase their risk. Read the full text https:/ / www. acpjournals. org/ doi/ 10. 7326/ M20-5413 .

Media contacts: A PDF for this article is not yet available. Please click the link to read full text. The lead author, Adam Gaffney, MD MPH, can be reached directly at agaffney@challiance.org. 2. Review provides advice for managing the postpandemic mental health crisis among clinicians

Previous pandemics have seen high psychiatric morbidity among health care workers. Protecting clinician mental health in the aftermath of COVID-19 requires an evidence-based approach to developing and deploying comprehensive clinician mental health support. Researchers from Stanford University School of Medicine, the University of California, San Francisco, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science, and Children's Hospital Los Angeles reviewed 96 articles addressing clinician mental health in COVID-19 and prior pandemics to identify common themes and learnings that will help to address the coming crisis. In addition to the literature review, in collaboration with the Collaborative for Healing and Renewal in Medicine (CHARM) network, the authors gathered practice guidelines and resources from health care organizations and professional societies worldwide to synthesize a list of resources deemed high-yield by well-being leaders. Read the full text: https:/ / www. acpjournals. org/ doi/ 10. 7326/ M20-4199 .

Media contacts: A PDF for this article is not yet available. Please click the link to read full text. The lead author, Rachel Schwartz, PhD, can be reached through Margarita Gallardo at mjgallardo@stanford.edu.

###