Vast majority supports mandatory corona tests for returnees

"The high level of approval of the measures indicates that the population is still aware of the risks posed by the virus," comments BfR President Professor Dr. Dr. Andreas Hensel on the current results.

https:/ / www. bfr. bund. de/ cm/ 349/ 200818-bfr-corona-monitor-en. pdf

The most common protective measures seem to have already become a matter of routine to many people. At least 90 percent of respondents said they wear masks, wash their hands more thoroughly and keep their distance from others. As in the weeks before, in the current survey about one third of the participants state that they use the app of the German government.

In contrast, there is a clear change in the perceived informedness of the respondents. Since June, just over 60 percent of the respondents had stated that they felt well informed about what is happening around the new coronavirus. In the current survey, this figure fell to 52 percent. The information channels used and the evaluation of media coverage remained relatively unchanged: around two-thirds still consider the media coverage to be appropriate, while 29 percent consider the reporting to be exaggerated.

Throughout the summer months, public concern about the impact of the novel coronavirus on different areas of life developed in different patterns: While worries about social relationships as well as physical and mental health have increased slightly, concerns about one' s own economic situation remained comparatively stable.

The BfR continually adapts its FAQs on the topic of coronavirus to the current state of science:

https:/ / www. bfr. bund. de/ en/ can_the_new_type_of_coronavirus_be_transmitted_via_food_and_objects_-244090. html

About the BfR-Corona-Monitor

The BfR-Corona-Monitor is a recurring (multi-wave) representative survey of the German population's perception of risks from the novel coronavirus. Every week between 24 March and 26 May 2020, around 500 randomly selected people were asked by telephone about their assessment of the risk of infection and their protective measures, among other things. Since June 2020, the survey is continued every two weeks with about 1,000 respondents each. A summary of the data is regularly published on the homepage of the German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment. More information about the method and sample can be found in publications about the BfR-Corona-Monitor.

