Mental health and the COVID-19 pandemic: A call for action

The Covid-19 outbreak has caused immense problems at a macro socioeconomic level throughout the world. Not only has it affected the Covid-19 patients but has also taken a toll on the caregivers, physicians, paramedics and all others who have been engaged in the combat against the pandemic.

The current pandemic is feared to affect the physical and mental health and the well-being of people world over. The physicians, nurses and others directly dealing with the Covid-19 sufferers can be likely going through trauma consequences and burnout syndrome. Also, the impact of the quarantine lockdown on mental health has to be accounted for. It is, therefore, essential to include mental health as part of national public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic in assisting all those in need.

