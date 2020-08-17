Experts elucidate latest knowledge on phosphate metabolism and related disorders

Invited reviews by leading investigators provide state-of-the-art insights into the underlying mechanisms of phosphate metabolism and discuss advances in knowledge and management of hypo- and hyperphosphatemia, as well as oncogenic osteomalacia.

Remarkable progress in our understanding of phosphate metabolism has been made over the last two decades, and this in turn has led to significant advances in the knowledge and management of diseases such as hypo- and hyperphosphatemia and tumour-induced osteomalacia, among other related disorders.

A special issue of Calcified Tissue International now features 10 invited reviews that elucidate the latest knowledge and noteworthy progress on phosphate metabolism. The issue has been curated by guest editors, Professors S. Minisola and ML Brandi, renowned experts in rare skeletal diseases.

Professors René Rizzoli and Stuart Ralston, Editors of Calcified Tissue International, noted: "These state-of-the-art reviews give insights into the physiology and pathology of phosphate metabolism as well as the important advances that have been made to date at the translational and clinical level. Importantly, they point to new directions for future research which are expected to benefit patients who suffer from phosphate wasting and related disorders. We sincerely thank the authors of these outstanding reviews for providing important and timely updates."

About Calcified Tissue International & Musculoskeletal Research

Calcified Tissue International & Musculoskeletal Research is a peer-reviewed journal which publishes original preclinical, translational and clinical research, and reviews concerning the structure and function of bone, and other musculoskeletal tissues in living organisms, as well as clinical studies of musculoskeletal disease. It includes studies of cell biology, molecular biology, intracellular signalling, and physiology, as well as research into the hormones, cytokines and other mediators that influence the musculoskeletal system. The journal also publishes clinical studies of relevance to bone disease, mineral metabolism, muscle function, and musculoskeletal interactions. https:/ / www. springer. com/ journal/ 223

Editors in Chief: Stuart Ralston and René Rizzoli; Musculoskeletal Research Section Editor: Roger Fielding.

