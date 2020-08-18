Assessment of simulated respiratory droplet spread during ophthalmologic slitlamp exam

What The Study Did: Respiratory droplet spread during an ophthalmologic slitlamp exam was simulated to help establish risk of infectious disease contagion in this setting.

Authors: Efrem D. Mandelcorn, M.D., of the Toronto Western Hospital/University Health Network in Toronto, Canada, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2020.3472)

