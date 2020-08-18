News Release 

Assessment of simulated respiratory droplet spread during ophthalmologic slitlamp exam

JAMA Ophthalmology

What The Study Did: Respiratory droplet spread during an ophthalmologic slitlamp exam was simulated to help establish risk of infectious disease contagion in this setting.

Authors: Efrem D. Mandelcorn, M.D., of the Toronto Western Hospital/University Health Network in Toronto, Canada, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2020.3472)

Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the articles for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

