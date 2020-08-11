News Release 

Changes in use of high-dose biotin supplements among US adults

JAMA

What The Study Did: Nationally representative survey data were used to examine changes over nearly two decades in daily use of high-dose biotin supplements, which are marketed as stimulating growth of hair and nails.

Authors: Danni Li, Ph.D., of the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, is the corresponding author.

