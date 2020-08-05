Characteristics, treatment of radiation-induced hair loss in cancer patients

What The Study Did: Characteristics and response to treatment of persistent radiation-induced hair loss in patients with primary central nervous system tumors or head and neck cancer were examined in this observational study.
Authors: Mario E. Lacouture, M.D., of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, is the corresponding author.
doi:10.1001/jamadermatol.2020.2127
