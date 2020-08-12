Comparing yoga, other treatments for anxiety

What The Study Did: Researchers in this randomized clinical trial assessed whether Kundalini yoga and cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) for generalized anxiety disorder are each more effective than stress education and whether yoga is noninferior to CBT for the treatment of the disorder.

Authors: Naomi M. Simon, M.D., M.Sc., of the New York University Grossman School of Medicine in New York, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2020.2496)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

The full article is linked to this news release.