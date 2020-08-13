Disparities in cancer outcomes due to COVID-19

What The Viewpoint Says: This Viewpoint calls for greater attention to racial and socioeconomic health disparities affecting patients with cancer in the setting of COVID-19.

Authors: Onyinye D. Balogun, M.D., of Weill Cornell Medicine in New York, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2020.3327)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflicts of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

The full article is linked to this news release.