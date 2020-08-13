News Release 

Disparities in cancer outcomes due to COVID-19

JAMA Oncology

What The Viewpoint Says: This Viewpoint calls for greater attention to racial and socioeconomic health disparities affecting patients with cancer in the setting of COVID-19.

Authors: Onyinye D. Balogun, M.D., of Weill Cornell Medicine in New York, is the corresponding author.

