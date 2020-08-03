News Release 

Detection of COVID-19 viral material on environmental surfaces of an ophthalmology exam room

JAMA Ophthalmology

What The Study Says: This study investigates the presence of SARS-CoV-2 on the environmental surfaces of an ophthalmology examination room after visits by patients who were asymptomatic and passed COVID-19 triage.

Authors: Hasan Ayto?an, M.D., of the ?zmir Tepecik Training and Research Hospital in ?zmir, Turkey, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2020.3154)

