Does physician burnout, depression, career satisfaction differ by race/ethnicity?

What The Study Did: This survey study of U.S. physicians examined whether there were differences by race/ethnicity in burnout, symptoms of depression, career satisfaction and work-life balance.
Authors: Magali Fassiotto, Ph.D., of the Stanford University School of Medicine in Stanford, California, is the corresponding author.
To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link
(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2020.12762)
Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article
