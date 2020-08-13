News Release 

Diabetes, weight change and pancreatic cancer risk

JAMA Oncology

What The Study Did: Researchers investigated an association between the duration of diabetes and recent weight loss with subsequent risk of pancreatic cancer in this observational study.

Authors: Chen Yuan, Sc.D., of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School in Boston, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2020.2948)

