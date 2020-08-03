ED visits, hospital admissions in health care systems in early months of COVID-19 pandemic

What The Study Did: Changes in emergency department visits and hospitalizations as the COVID-19 pandemic intensified in the U.S. are examined in this observational study that included 24 emergency departments in five health care systems in Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York and North Carolina.

Authors: Edward R. Melnick, M.D., M.H.S., of the Yale University School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.3288)

