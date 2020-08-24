News Release 

Growth of children living at higher altitudes

JAMA Pediatrics

What The Study Did: This observational study examined the association between living at higher altitudes and growth among children.

Authors: Kaleab Baye, Ph.D., of Addis Ababa University in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2020.2386)

Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

Media advisory: The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapediatrics/fullarticle/10.1001/jamapediatrics.2020.2386?guestAccessKey=acfe32da-9386-4759-b906-3cbd452e306a&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=082420

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.