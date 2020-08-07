Heart attack case rates, treatment approaches, outcomes during COVID-19 pandemic

What The Study Did: The increases and decreases in patient volume and associated changes in treatment experienced by individuals presenting with acute heart attack (myocardial infarction) before and immediately after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic are examined in this observational study.

Authors: Ty J. Gluckman, M.D., of Providence St Joseph Health in Portland, Oregon, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamacardio.2020.3629)

