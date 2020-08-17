Interest in quitting vaping among adolescents

What The Study Did: Adolescents using electronic cigarettes were asked if they had seriously thought about or tried to quit vaping.

Authors: Tracy T. Smith, Ph.D., of the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2020.2348)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

The full study is linked to this news release.