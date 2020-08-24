News Release 

Internet searches for acute anxiety during early stages of COVID-19 pandemic

JAMA Internal Medicine

What The Study Did: To understand the association of COVID-19 with anxiety on a population basis, researchers examined internet searches indicative of acute anxiety during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Authors: John W. Ayers, Ph.D., M.A., of the University of California, San Diego, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.3305)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

