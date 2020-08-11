K-12 virtual schooling, COIVD-19 and student success

What The Viewpoint Says: This Viewpoint advises parents on how to assess virtual schooling options for their children for the fall semester during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Authors: Lindsay A. Thompson, M.D., M.S., of the University of Florida in Gainesville, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2020.3800)

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

The full article is linked to this news release.