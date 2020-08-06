Molecular viral shedding among asymptomatic, symptomatic patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection

What The Study Did: SARS-CoV-2 molecular viral shedding in asymptomatic and symptomatic patients who were isolated in a community treatment center in South Korea is quantitatively described in this observational study.

Authors: Eunjung Lee, M.D., of the Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital in Seoul, South Korea, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.3862)

