Molecular viral shedding among asymptomatic, symptomatic patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection

What The Study Did: SARS-CoV-2 molecular viral shedding in asymptomatic and symptomatic patients who were isolated in a community treatment center in South Korea is quantitatively described in this observational study.
Authors: Eunjung Lee, M.D., of the Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital in Seoul, South Korea, is the corresponding author.
(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2020.3862)
Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.
