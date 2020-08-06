News Release 

Prioritizing cancer care during pandemic

JAMA Oncology

What The Article Says: The COVID-19 pandemic has forced oncology clinicians and administrators in the United States to set priorities for cancer care because of resource constraints. As oncology practices adapt to a contracted health care system, expertise gained from partnerships in low-resource settings can be used for guidance. This article provides a primer on priority setting in oncology and ethical guidance based on lessons learned from experience with cancer care priority setting in low-resource settings.

Authors: Rebecca J. DeBoer, M.D., M.A., of the University of California, San Francisco, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2020.2976)

