Projected estimates of African American graduates of closed historically black medical schools

What The Study Did: An estimate of the number of African American students who would have graduated from historically Black medical schools that were closed during the period surrounding the 1910 Flexner report was the main outcome of this study.

Authors: Kendall M. Campbell, M.D., of East Carolina University in Greenville, North Carolina, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2020.15220)

