Policy implications of orphan drug designation for remdesivir to treat COVID-19

What The Study Did: This Viewpoint highlights loopholes in U.S. orphan drug policy as exemplified by the use of remdesivir to treat COVID-19.

Authors: Kao-Ping Chua, M.D., Ph.D., of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, is the corresponding author.

